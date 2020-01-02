Edith Mary Lebo, 94, died Dec. 27, 2019, in Clay Center. She was born Jan. 18, 1925 to Frank and Anna (Krehlik) Brablec in Dickinson, North Dakota. Edith was the last surviving of the eleven Brablec children. In April 1953, she married Paul Alan Lebo of Medora, North Dakota. Paul and Edith had four children. Throughout her life Edith enjoyed family, farm life, travel, fishing, and gardening. Her favorite hobby was growing gourds and creating and crafting gourd art. Edith was preceded in death by husband, Paul (1994) and their eldest son, Jon (2004).
Edith is survived by her daughter, Laura Costello, Honolulu, Hawaii, her two sons, Judson Lebo and wife Tracy, Wakefield, and Jeremy Lebo and wife Karen, Wakefield; grandchildren Thomas and Paul Costello, Honolulu, and great grandchildren Ruby, Oliver, and Sam, Honolulu.
A private family service is planned.
