Elaine Agnes Salsbury, 85, of Junction City, KS, passed away at home surrounded by her family on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Cremation has taken place. A memorial mass will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, October 15, 2020, at St. Xavier Catholic Church. Fr. Gnanasekar Kulandai will officiate. A graveside service will follow the service at 1 p.m. at the Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to be given to the Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice 3801 Vanesta Dr. Manhattan, KS 66503
Elaine was born October 10, 1934, in Clyde, KS the daughter of Albert and Leda (Saulnier) Pelland. She was a graduate of Clyde High School.
She married Kenneth Salsbury on February 28, 1952. They were blessed with 59 years of marriage until he passed away on June 4, 2011.
Elaine worked for Sunflower Bank for many years retiring in 2000 as the assistant treasurer. She was a member of St. Xavier Catholic Church where she was active with Circle II. Elaine and her husband Kenneth were very active members of the Eagle’s Lodge in Junction City.
Survivors include two sons, Michael Salsbury and his wife Tammie of Junction City, KS, Mark Salsbury and his wife Debra of Rossville, KS; two daughters, Karen Connell and her husband Kevin of Junction City, KS, Julie Charlton and her husband Michael of Ball Ground, GA; eight grandchildren, Loren Connell, Cassie Wayne, Brett Salsbury, Matthew Salsbury, Patrick Salsbury, Kelsey Charlton, Andrew Charlton, Mallory Charlton; five great-grandchildren, MaKaila Connell, Jayveon Thomas, Carson Salsbury, Kaycee Salsbury and Ethan Salsbury; three brothers, Danny, Dennis and Tom; three sisters, Judy, Rena and Ann.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Kenneth; one brother, Pat and one sister Mara.
**To leave a special online message for the family, visit www.JohnsonJC.com**
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.