Eva Marie Ragan, 66, of Salina, Kansas, passed away Friday, Feb. 28th, 2020.
Eva was born in Ft. Riley, Kansas on Jan. 21, 1954, a daughter of the late Elaine Eloise (Caldwell) Ragan and Joseph Byron Ragan, Sr.
She worked as a Communications Operator with the Kansas Highway Patrol for over 30 years.
Survivors include two brothers, Joseph Ragan (Cathy), of Charlotte, North Carolina and Stephen Ragan (Cecelia) Valley Falls, Kansas.
Cremation has been chosen and no services are planned.
Donations may be made to the Salina Animal Shelter, in care of Carlson-Geisendorf Funeral Home, 500 S. Ohio, Salina, Kansas 67401.
