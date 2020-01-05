Faye L. Heath, 81, of Enterprise, passed away on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at Enterprise Estates Nursing Center. A memorial service will be held 10 a.m. Jan. 14, 2020, at the Johnson Funeral Home with Pastor Dirk Weiss officiating. The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. the evening before on Monday at Johnson Funeral Home. A private family inurnment will follow the memorial service at Milford Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to be given to the First United Methodist Church or to the Junction City Saddle Club.
Faye was born August 13, 1938, in Hope, the daughter of Henry Nelson and Edna (Schweitzer) Peck.
Faye graduated from Chapman High School with the class of 1956. After graduation, she worked for Robinson Locker Plant. She later went to work for Dillons Grocery Store in Junction City where she worked in the meat department until her retirement. Faye had a love for horses. She was a competitive barrel racer for over thirty years. She also participated in competitive clay pigeon shooting. She won many awards with both sports.
Faye belonged to the American Quarter Horse Association, Junction City Saddle Club and First United Methodist Church in Junction City.
After moving to the country, she raised cattle and horses with her husband Marshall. She was an exceptional cook and was known for her brisket and apple pie. Faye was a loyal friend and was always there to lend a hand.
She married Marshal Heath on July 9, 1965 at the Lyona United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her husband Marshall of the home; one step-daughter, Gwin Kline of Junction City; one brother, Loren Peck of Enterprise; two grandchildren, Megan Shoffner and Jessica Shoffner; four great-grandchildren, Taylor, Cooper, Tabitha and Geo; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Jerry and Ray Peck; one sister, Joan Alexander.
