Felix Alfonzo Vinson Sr. 49, of Junction City, Kansas passed away November 22, 2020. Visitation will be Thursday, December 3rd at Carlson’s Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home & Cremation from 6-8 PM. The funeral service will be Friday, December 4th at The New Church of the Living God in Junction City at 2 PM.
