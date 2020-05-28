Frances M. Graham, Ph.D., 91, of Junction City, KS died at her home May 25, 2020. A private family service will be at the First Christian Church with Pastor Ronnie Roberts officiating. Burial will follow at Washington City Cemetery, Washington, KS. Mrs. Graham will lie in state Friday, May 29, 2020 at the Johnson Funeral Home from 6pm to 8pm. Memorial contributions may be given in Mrs. Graham’s name to the First Christian Church of Junction City, The Graham Family Scholarship at Manhattan Christian College, Manhattan, KS or to a church of donor’s choice.
Frances was born July 29, 1928, Bonner Springs, KS to Ray and Lorean (Moore) Willis. Frances received her Bachelor’s in Bible Study at Manhattan Bible College and her Masters and Ph.D in Education from Kansas State University. She taught elementary school in Belleville, KS and Junction City, KS.
She married Maurice David Graham August 20, 1949, Bonner Springs, KS he preceded her in death February 29, 2000.
Frances is survived by her four children, Ruth E. Graham, Topeka, KS, Mark (Vallery) Graham, Lloyd (Barb) Graham, Lois Graham all of Junction City, KS; five grandchildren, Brett, Heath, Justin, Austin and Caitlin; seven great-grandchildren, Grayson, Remington, Carter, Miles, Vivian, Brynn and Cameron.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Marion Willis.
