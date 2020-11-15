Frank Martino, Jr. 91, of Junction City, KS, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. Cremation has taken place. A private family celebration of life service will take place.
Frank was born September 10, 1929, in Junction City, KS, the son of Francis Anthony and Gladys (Marie) Martino, Sr.
Frank graduated from Junction City High School with class of 1949. He attended Kansas State University on a football scholarship for one year. After attending Kansas State University, he worked as a auto body mechanic at Reed Body Shop in Junction City, KS. He was drafted to serve in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He later worked for the Railway Express for nineteen years. In his final years of employment, he owned and operated Martino Janitorial and Carpet Cleaning until his retirement.
He married Eileen Heldstab November 10, 1950, in Junction City, KS.
Survivors left to mourn his loss are his wife Eileen of the home in Junction City, KS; one son, Doug Martino of Kansas City, MO; one daughter, Brenda Hall of Excelsior Springs, MO; four grandchildren, Seth Hall, Kristin Fish, Travis Hall and Brandon Martino; eleven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by one son Mike Martino and one sister Mary Frances Adams.
