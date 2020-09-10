SSG (Retired) Frank Oliver Ford Jr. of Milford KS formerly of Westtown, NY entered into rest at home on August 31, 2020 after a short illness, he was 60 years old.
The son of Frank Oliver Ford Sr. and the late Joyce Dembeck Ford he was born on June 20, 1960.
Frank grew up on the family farm Peaceful Valley Farm in Westtown, NY. He was a graduate of Minisink Valley High School. He was a retired decorated 20 year Army Veteran who had served in Korea and several tours in Iraq. After his retirement from the Army he worked at Dillards in Manhattan, KS.
He is survived by his father Frank Oliver Ford Sr. of Goshen, NY; son Frank Raymond Ford his wife Rachael of Middletown, NY and Frank Raymond’s mother Debra McDonald; sisters Melody DeBlock and her husband Thomas of New Hampton, NY, Julie Vavricka and her husband Jess of Westtown, NY; his ex-wife Joyce Ford and family of Junction KS; nephews Jesse and Jake; nieces Lindsey and Jill; great-nieces Adeline, Charlotte and Alexia; Aunts Lois Schwab and Mary Ellen Calta; and many cousins.
Funeral services will be held 10 am on Friday September 11 at Kansas Veterans Cemetery at Ft. Riley KS.
Memorial contributions may be made to Joslin Diabetes Center Inc. One Joslin Place, Boston, MA
Johnson Funeral Home, Junction City, is assisting the family with arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.