G. Stanley Abel, 95, Winfield, passed away Thursday evening, August 20, 2020, at his home.
Born September 7, 1924, in Winfield, he was the child of Fred S. Abel and Arda Mae (Dillow) Abel. Stanley grew up on the farm southwest of Winfield and attended a one room school for the first eight grades. He graduated in 1942 from Winfield High School. Upon graduation, he enrolled in Southwestern College and farmed with his dad. While at Southwestern, he acted in many leadership roles. He entered the US Air Force in 1943 and served 3 ½ years until the war ended. He then resumed his studies at Southwestern, graduating in 1949. He took a position as high school science teacher in Lincoln, Kansas. In 1950, he married his college sweetheart, Grayce Abrahamson, of St. John, Kansas. To this union were born three children: Kathleen, Van and Doran.
In 1955, he took the position of high school principal of Osborne. After serving one year, he was promoted to Superintendent, a position he held until 1972, when he became Assistant Superintendent of the Junction City/Ft. Riley Schools. He was loved by the teachers and other administrators in every school district in which he served. The teachers always knew they could find a compassionate and listening counselor in Mr. Abel.
In 2000, Stanley and Grayce celebrated 50 years of marriage, and also moved to Winfield to be near his farm interests.
Before and during retirement, he was an active leader and gave willingly of his time in the Salvation Army, Literacy Council, Food Bank, Retired Teachers Association, Rotary, Campus Life, Helping International Students Organization and others. Church was a lifetime priority, and he served in the roles of Sunday School Superintendent and teacher, and Elder in the churches he faithfully attended along with his family.
He was admired as a gentle, humble, compassionate, and generous Christian husband, father, grandfather and friend. Many missionaries, pastors and college students were guests in his home, some for a meal and others for weeks and longer. Hospitality was a way of live for Stanley.
He is dearly loved and survived by his wife, Grayce; children, Kathleen A. (Dr. Robert) Packer of Centennial, CO; Van A. (Melissa) Abel of Wichita; and Doran S. (Christina) Abel of Natick, MA; seven grandchildren; and thirteen great grandchildren.
Stanley was preceded in death by his parents.
Private graveside services will be held at Pleasant Valley Cemetery. A memorial service will be held by the family at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Service.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Mr. Abel’s name for Cornerstone Bible Fellowship Church. Contributions may be made through the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.milesfuneralservice.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.