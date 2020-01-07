Obituary: Gabriel W. Ariaz Jan 7, 2020 Jan 7, 2020 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Gabriel W. Ariaz, 28, of Junction City died Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 at Valley View Senior Life. Arrangements are pending with Johnson Cremations-Funerals-Receptions, Junction City. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest e-Edition January 7, 2020 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFormer Herington officer issues apology after he was caught writing the words “f—ing pig” on his own coffee cupGustafson recounts more than 40 years with USD 475 and the life experiences that led her to educationNew Year’s baby born at GCHJolly sentenced to 105 months in 2018 shooting that left one JC man deadScholz to take Bennett’s place on Geary County Commission following Thursday meetingFort Riley Elementary School holds food drive for Wheels of HOPE as mobile food pantry prepares to enter dry seasonRun across America to raise awareness, money for refugee educationHerington police officer has resigned after confessing to writing the words ‘f---ing pig’ on his own McDonalds coffee cupLocal law enforcement talks with McDonalds over a cup of coffee after expletives on the side of Herington officer’s cup turned out to be written by the officer himselfCounty and GCH still looking for solutions to save the hospital Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Local display ads by PaperG Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Stocks Market Data by TradingView
