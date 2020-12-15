Gail D. Robinett, 83, of Junction City passed away Friday, December 11, 2020. He was born December 12, 1936, the son of Glenn and Dorothy (Stoddard) Robinett. He attended local schools and graduated from Dickinson County High School in Chapman, KS, in 1955. On August 29, 1959, he was united in marriage to Kathy Parrick. They built their home outside of Junction City and raised their family there. Kathy preceded him in death on May 19, 2012. Gail worked as a KDOT engineer until retiring in 1992. Outside of work and after retiring, Gail enjoyed off-roading, hunting, fishing, camping and boating at the lake, and spending time with his family and friends. He rebuilt and painted many land cruisers with friends and painted many cars for others.
Gail is survived by his son, Greg Robinett and wife Tammy of Edwardsville, Kansas and daughter, Pam Robinett of Wellington, Kansas, two grandsons, one great-granddaughter, one sister, Pat Fowles of Leonardville, Kansas, brother-in-law, John Iseli of Abilene, Kansas, brother-in-law, Jerry Parrick, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Kathy, two sisters, Peggy Weidman and husband Junior and Imogene Iseli and brother-in-law, Wilber Fowles.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, December 17, at 10:00 a.m. at the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Junction City with Father Gnanasekar Kulandai as celebrant. Burial will follow at Greenridge Cemetery. Rosary will be recited Wednesday, December 16, at 7:00 p.m. at the Londeen-Overlease Funeral Chapel in Chapman with family receiving friends 5:00-7:00 p.m. The family suggests memorials be given to the Kansas Wildlife Federation or the North Central Flint Hills Area Agency on Aging. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Londeen-Overlease Funeral Chapel, PO Box 411, Chapman, Kansas 67431. Online condolences may be sent to www.londeenfuneralchapel.com
