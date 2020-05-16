Gary Lee Eddy, 73, of Junction City, passed away on Thursday morning, May 14, at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan.
Gary was born in Junction City, KS on March 10, 1947, the son of the late Karlene W. (Young) Ryan and Benjamin Eddy. He was the husband of Karen Kay (Forkenbrock) Eddy, they were married on May 19, 1984, Junction City. Gary attended the Junction City High School and graduated in 1965.
Gary and Karen were co-owners at the R/C. Hobbies Junction City for 37 years, he was a driver for Mobil Travelers and Pacemaker Trucking (Woolworth Distribution Center) in Junction City. He was a member of the Milford Lake Radio Control Club AMA, NRA, Elks Club #1037 in Junction City.
Gary is survived by his wife, Karen of the home; a daughter, Penny M. George, of Lee’s Summit, MO; grandson, Stephen (Erin) Dyson, granddaughter, Julia George; a brother, Robert (Lynette) Eddy, of Texas; a half brother, Karl (Carol) Spreker, of Wichita; stepbrothers, Michael J. Ryan, Larry J. Ryan, Dennis Ryan; stepsister, Francie Murphy; along with his fur babies Maxx & Mendy. Gary was preceded in death by his parents and stepfather, Mike Ryan.
The family requests any donations be directed to Friends of Animals, Inc. of Geary County, PO Box 580, Junction City, KS 66441.
A graveside service will be held on May 19, 2020, at 1:00 PM at the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Junction City. Arrangements with Carlson’s Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home, Manhattan.
