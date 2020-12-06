Gary Wayne Brough, 71, of Junction City, KS passed away on Tuesday, November 24th, 2020, at his residence in Junction City, KS.
Gary was born March 8th, 1949, in Great Bend, KS. He is preceded in death by his father, Frank Albert Brough, his mother, Marian Lorene (Pedigo) Brough and his wife, Shirley J. (Barlett) Brough.
He is survived by his brothers, Jimmy and Danny Brough of Great Bend, KS. His children from his previous marriage to Karen (Birzer) Brough, son, Nickolas Brough of Kansas City, KS. Daughter, Rebecca Brough and grandson, Dylan Taylor of Junction City, KS. His extended family from marriage to Shirley Brough, daughters, Katrina Davis and husband Kyle Davis of Spanaway, WA. Penny Fink and husband Al Fink of Omaha, NE. Grandchildren, Dana Montgomery of Omaha, NE. Kevin Montgomery, wife Yurika and their two daughters also of Omaha, NE. Raven Davis and son of Spanaway, WA and Austin Davis also of Spanaway, WA.
Gary was a Great Bend High School graduate belonging to the Argonne Rebels Drum and Bugle Corps throughout high school. He attended Pratt Community College before joining the US Army and serving in the Vietnam war. Upon leaving the Army, Gary worked federal civil service at Fort Riley as a Supply Specialist and retired from Irwin Army Community Hospital.
Cremation has taken place. A graveside service will be held Thursday, December 10th at 1:00 pm at Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery with military honors. Due to Covid-19 restrictions we ask that those in attendance observe social distancing.
