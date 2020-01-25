Gayla Dee Kidd, of White City, Kansas, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 at Stoneybrook Health and Rehab, Manhattan.
Gayla was born on Aug. 13, 1933 in Riley, to Arthur Owen and Edna (Larson) Parry.
Her childhood began on the farmstead just west of Riley, where she, her birth twin Galen, and her oldest sister Delores were raised. She went to a country one room school house up until 7th grade and graduated from Riley Rural High School in 1953. She married Charley Mac Kidd on Oct. 10, 1953 at Riley.
Gayla was a hard-working farmer’s wife and lived at Milford on the farm until the Milford Dam Reservation went in 1965. She then moved to a farm three and half miles North of White City for the remainder of her years.
Gayla was Baptist and a member of the Parkerville Baptist Church in Parkerville for 43 years. She attended the Parkerville Ladies Aid and White City Wednesday Bible Study groups. She enjoyed helping out on the dairy farm, reading and studying the bible, bicycling, and had a love and passion for German shepherd dogs. Gayla enjoyed her “girls’ adventure trips”, and spending time with her daughters and granddaughters. She cherished family dearly. She always thought the world of her grandchildren and loved to decorate her walls with photos of her family. Above all, Gayla was a dedicated Christian, loving wife, caring mother, adoring grandmother, admiring great-grandmother and beloved friend.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Edna Parry, her sister Delores Kunze, her twin brother Galen Parry, and her son Ronald Kidd.
Survivors include her loving family: two daughters, Charlene (Darrell) Davis and Loraine (Lynn) Wey both of White City, Kansas; seven grandchildren, Corey Davis, Jacob Davis, Clayton V. Kidd, Clinton Kidd, Caleb Kidd, Ashley Davidson, and Lindsey Fairbanks; eleven great grandchildren; and a host of loving family and friends.
Graveside services will be held at 1:30 at the Milford Cemetery 3901 Milford Cemetery Road Milford, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, with Pastor Steve Strom officiating. A visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at the Mass-Hinitt Funeral Home 805 Caroline Ave. Junction City.
Memorials donations are suggested to be given to the Parkerville Baptist Church in care of Mass-Hinitt Funeral Home.
