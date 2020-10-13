Geneva Justine Hobbs earned her wings on October 10, 2020. Geneva was born on her family farm Northeast of Glen Elder November 3, 1930 to John Irvin Rarick and Ruth Irene (Fobes) Rarick. Geneva was the oldest of 3. She is preceded in death by her father John Rarick and her mother Ruth Rarick, her sisters Bonnie George and Peggy Rarick and her husband Arthur Hobbs. Geneva attended Prairie Gem #106 in Mitchell Co. Graduated from Glen Elder High School in 1948. After attending KW4 one summer she began teaching at age 17. her teaching career extended for 43 years. Seven years in rural schools in Mitchell and Lincoln Co. Five years teaching 4th grade in Enterprise and 31 years teacing 1st grade at Grandview Plaza. Geneva and Art were united in marriage on July 11, 1953 at the Glen Elder Christian Church, the church in which she accepted the Lord and was baptized in. The Hobbs lived one year in Hunter, and one year in Lincoln then moved to what became their family farm near Enterprise, Kansas on August 1, 1955. On this farm the raised 4 children: Randy (Connie) Hobbs of Ogden, Kansas; Kaye (Herb) Burgett of Chapman, Kansas; Ron (Debbie) Hobbs of Pittsburg, Kansas and Rose (Rich) Knight Ft. Wayne, Indiana. 4-H was important to Geneva she had been a member of west Beloit Club for 10 years and then a leader of Swenson Creek Rustlers for 19 years. In later years she enjoyed watching her grandkids showing and enjoying 4-H. The family attended the First Baptist Church a mile from their home. Geneva taught Sunday School classes when her children were younger and for many years she was involved with Bible School. Geneva attended summer schools from 1949 to 1962. Then she attended more summer and night classes and got her M.S. from K.S.U. in 1983. For 35 years she was a student as well as a teacher. The Hobbs family enjoyed traveling and Geneva continued traveling after she retired. Geneva also enjoyed seeing and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Graveside services for Geneva will be 11:00 AM Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Pleasant Hill Cemetery east of Enterprise. Calling hours will be from 9AM until 5PM on Friday, October 16 at Danner Funeral Home. The family suggests memorials be given to the First Baptist Church of Enterprise or to the 4-H Dickinson County Foundation. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.dannerfuneralhome.net
