George E. Stewart, Jr. of Dwight departed this plane to join the grand creator of the universe on Dec. 19, 2019. George was born on May 11, 1946, the son of George E. and Elizabeth (Katrein) Stewart, Sr.
He is preceded in death by his mother and father, step father James L. Fick, son, Patrick I. Stewart, sister, Carol Luis, and sister Pam Hall.
He is survived by his loving wife, Angela Stewart; father- in- law Anatoli, 5 children; George W. Stewart, Elisa Alter, Joshua Stewart, Andrey Gevko, Bogdan Gevko; 8 grandchildren; and brother- in- law, Roy N. Luis, Jr.
George was a 20 year US Army Vietnam Veteran. He is a lifetime member of Alta Vista Lodge 357 A.F. & F.M.
A graveside service will be held at Dwight Cemetery, at 2 p.m., January 8, 2020.
Any family, friends, or brothers that wish to contribute financial assistance was asked by George, to send it directly to Angela Stewart, P.O. Box 34, Dwight KS, 66849.
Condolences may be left at www.sawyerchapel.com.
