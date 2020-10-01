Ginger Workman, 67, of Junction City, Kansas passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Enterprise Estates Nursing Center in Enterprise, KS. At the is point, Due to Covid-19, a celebration of life service will be announced at a later date. Cremation has taken place.
