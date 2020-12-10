Gladys Dietrich, 101, of Manhattan, KS, passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan. Due to COVID-19, a private graveside service will be Monday, December 14, 2020, at Highland Cemetery in Junction City, KS. Pastor Tim McCall will officiate. Memorials are suggested to be given to the Immanuel Lutheran Church, 630 S. Eisenhower Dr., Junction City, KS 66441. Condolences may be sent to Marsha Wiegert, 2700 Saint Michael Circle, Manhattan, KS 66502.
Gladys was born March 7, 1919, in rural Geary County the daughter of George and Emma (Erichsen) Shane.
Gladys attended the Tully School. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church on Clarks Creek Road. She was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Junction City, KS and a lifetime member of Walla Walla E.H.U. Gladys continued to live in rural Geary County until 2008 when she moved to Via Christi Village in Manhattan.
On September 12, 1948, she married Albert Dietrich. He preceded her in death July 1969.
Survivors include one daughter, Marsha Wiegert (Ron) of Manhattan, KS; two grandsons, Andrew Wiegert (Courtney Pierson) of Junction City, KS and Tyler Wiegert (Rebecca Pollett) of Wamego, KS; four great-grandchildren, Aidan Wiegert, Zoe Pierson, Zane Pierson and Josalyn Pollett; one brother-in-law, Arthur (Swede) Erickson of Salina, KS and numerous nieces and nephews.
