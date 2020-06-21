Grady Luke Erichsen, 10, of Junction City, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at the Geary Community Hospital. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Abilene with The Revered Dr. Keith G. Less officiating. A private family burial will take place at Ashland Cemetery. A public visitation will be held 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at the Johnson Funeral Home 203 N. Washington Street Junction City. Grady will lie in state from 10-10:30 Thursday before the funeral at Trinity Lutheran Church in Abilene.
Grady was born on June 5, 2010, in Manhattan, Kansas. The son of Luke Lewis Erichsen and Joanna Beth (Riffel) Erichsen. He was especially loved by his big sister Gracie. Grady attended Lincoln Elementary through 3rd grade. He was well known by his Lincoln Lion friends for being a buddy to everyone he met. Most will recall his wonderful, all-encompassing hugs that were freely and enthusiastically given. He had a smile that could brighten up any room and his laughter was contagious. Grady had a great fondness for cheeseburgers, chocolate frosted doughnuts with no sprinkles and chocolate ice cream. You could usually find Grady in the great outdoors. He loved playing outside, hunting, fishing and working with his 4-H projects. He was a member of the Clarks Creek 4-H club and truly enjoyed showing his hogs. He was very partial to Allis Chalmers tractors and took every opportunity to ride his Grandma and Grandpa’s and Great Grandpa Floyd’s. He proudly wore his #43 while playing football for the Junior Jays. His favorite baseball number was #16. When it came to sports he would always cheer for his Royals, Chiefs, K-State Wildcats, and Nebraska.
Most importantly, Grady loved his family and friends. There was not a single soul who encountered Grady that did not walk away with a bit of Grady’s zest for life. We will miss him tremendously.
He is survived by his father Luke, mother Joanna, sister Gracie, grandparents Wayne and Karen Erichsen and Rod and Darlene Riffel and numerous Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and friends who loved him dearly.
Memorial contributions are suggested to be given to the Grady L. Erichsen memorial fund c/o of Farmers and Drovers Bank PO Box 249 Alta Vista, KS 66834.
Due to COVID-19 masks are preferred to be worn at all funeral events.
