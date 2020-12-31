Harold Joseph Becker, 93, of Junction City, KS, passed away on Sunday, December 27, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. Cremation has taken place. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place 10:00 a.m. Saturday, January 2, 2021, at St. Xavier Catholic Church with Fr. Gnanasekar Kulandai officiating. Respect calls may be made Friday, January 1, 2021, at the Johnson Funeral Home 203 N. Washington Street where you can sign the register book. The family will not be present. A private inurnment service will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to be given to St. Xavier Catholic Church P.O. Box 399 Junction City, KS, Knights of Columbus c/o St. Xavier Catholic Church or to the Good Shepherd Home Care and Hospice Foundation 3801 Vanesta Dr. Manhattan, KS 66503.
Harold was born March 24, 1927, in Sedgwick County, KS, the son of Joseph Arthur and Mary Ann (Green) Becker.
Harold graduated from Goddard High School in 1945. He served in the United States Marine Corp from 1951 to 1953. Harold and his family moved to Junction City in 1962. He owned and operated Becker Construction Company and built around 250 homes and commercial buildings in the immediate area including the St. Xavier Church Rectory.
During his years in Junction City he served as a Scoutmaster for Boy Scout Troop #41, served as sexton for St. Mary’s Cemetery from 1993 until 2012, was a member of St. Xavier Catholic Church where he was a member of the Knights of Columbus of the 3rd and 4th degree since 1948. In later years, he played golf with many of his friends and most importantly was his love of his family.
Survivors left to mourn his loss include his wife of 66 years Elaine of the home in Junction City; two sons, Brad Becker and his wife Elaine and Jeff Becker and his wife Teresa; one daughter, Judy Lienemann and her husband Joe; grandchildren, Shawn Becker, Justin Becker, Mark Lienemann and Scott Lienemann; step-grandchild, Russell Sinnard and his wife Crystal and their children Rylinn and Carson; three sisters, Norma Jean, Mildred and Anna Mae; brother-in-law Don Baier and many nieces and nephews.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents; infant son, John; grandson, Daniel Becker and daughter-in-law Pam Becker; brothers, Bernard, Howard, George and Butch; sisters, Katy, Theresa and Cecelia.
