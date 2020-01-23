Helen Johnston, 84, of Noel, Missouri, departed this life on the 20th day of January 2020 at her home in Noel, Missouri with her loving family by her side.
Helen entered this life on Sept. 24, 1935 in Kansas City, Missouri, born to the late Carl and Maxine (Sheaffer) Brown. She married William “Bill” Johnston in Noel, Missouri on Dec. 30, 1988.
Helen worked in a number of roles throughout her life. Her most important role in her life was Mother. She also was a devoted wife to her husband Bill. Always working in a positive direction, Helen succeeded in any role she chose to attack. She worked as a certified nurse’s assistant with Oxford Health Care, a factory shop steward for Thatcher Glass, a butcher’s assistant for a grocery store, a dress maker, a census taker, a utility company meter reader, a focus group mystery shopper, an assistant with H&R Block, an 18 wheel truck driver and crew chief of her husband’s car racing pit crew.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughters, Dana Lawrence and Dianne Lopez; son, Wilber (little Bill) Johnston; grandson, Joshua Iatesta; sisters, Janet Keating, Barbara Buschelman and Faye Willers; and brothers, Claron Day and Donald Day.
Helen is survived by her husband, William (Bill) Johnston, seven daughters, Deborah Colburn and husband, Richard, of Perkinston, Mississippi, Delores (Dodi) Lawrence of Neosho, Missouri, Elizabeth Kay Johnston of Houston, Texas, Darlene (Angel) Lawrence of Neosho, Missouri, Christine Pueschner of Princeton, Texas, Vivian Costenbader and husband Donnie, of Cave Creek, Arizona and Jacqueline (Jackie) Belk and her husband, Tommy of League City, Texas; two sons, Douglas Lawrence and wife, Bonnie, of Sanford, Florida, David Lawrence of Wharton, New Jersey; a sister, Monna Shepherd of Noel, Missouri; a brother, Charles (Chuck) McMillan of Noel, Missouri; 24 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, and 7 great great grandchildren. Helen also fostered numerous children, giving them a safe and loving place to live. There are a host of nieces, nephews, other family members and friends who will dearly miss Helen.
Visitation services for Helen will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 at the Ozark Funeral Home in Noel, Missouri. The family will receive friends at this time. Funeral services will be held at the Johnson Funeral Chapel in Junction City on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 at 2 p.m. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until service time. Burial will follow in Milford Cemetery in Milford, Kansas.
Arrangements are under the personal care and direction of the Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Missouri. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com
