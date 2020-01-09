Helen M. Edgar, 91, of Junction City, passed away at Geary Community Hospital on January 3, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 2 pm., Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at Mass-Hinitt Funeral Home with David Porter officiating Inurnment will take place at a later date at the Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery.
