Helen M. Edgar, 91, of Junction City, passed away peacefully at Geary Community Hospital on Jan. 3, 2020. All of her children and some of her grandchildren had been by her side during her stay at the hospital.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at Mass-Hinitt Funeral Home with David Porter officiating. Inurnment will take place at a later date at the Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery. Memorial contributions have been designated to given to Camp Quality Greater Kansas City (where kids with cancer can play, have fun and be kids), 3111 SE 3rd Terrace, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063 or Hospice c/o Geary Community Health Care Foundation, P.O. Box 3015, Junction City, Kansas 66441.
Helen was born May 20, 1928, Courtney, ND to Albert E. and Hannah G. (Wang) Ness. She was the youngest of seven children, after a few years, they moved to the family farm in the Lanesboro, MN area, where she attended school and later graduated from Central High School in La Crosse, Wisconsin.
Helen Ness and Lloyd Edgar were united in Marriage on Jan. 4, 1947, La Crosse, WI. After their wedding, Lloyd joined the U S Army were they began their life journey with travels to numerous duty stations to include Japan, Hawaii, and Germany. Helen enjoyed bowling, playing Bridge and other card games. She always loved Bingo and going to the Casino, traveling. Helen with Lloyd and her sister Margaret, made a trip for her to be on “The Price Is Right” TV game show, where she won the entire showcase. She loved her bling, whether jewelry, shoes, jeans or jacket, she always sparkled, but most of all she loved her family. Helen looked forward to her casino trips with son, Terry. She and her daughter took numerous trips from Cape Cod to Alaska. After the trip to Alaska, Helen said that now she had been to all 50 states. David and Marie were always there to help mom out, take her to plays and other events and bring her joy with the grand kids and great grand kids. Her happiest moments were with her family.
Lloyd preceded her in death on March 29, 2008.
Helen is survived by one daughter, Nancy Weary and her husband Robert, Jr. of Evergreen, CO, two sons, Terry Edgar and his wife Lisa of Wichita, and David Edgar and his wife Marie of Pueblo West, CO. She is also survived by grandchildren, Brian Weary of Salina, Eric (Nicole) Weary of Evergreen, CO, Bryce (Shelby) Edgar of Walnut Creek, CA, and Ross (Teresa) Edgar of Overland Park, and Loren (Taylor) Edgar of Kansas City, MO and Katie (Seth) Smith of Bellevue, NE, ten great-grandchildren and two great great-grandchildren. Helen enjoyed being called GG (great-grandmother). Also several nieces and nephews who will miss her greatly. As one niece said “Helen was a smile with an attitude” which sums her up well. One of her latest happy times was the Ness cousin reunion in La Crosse this past fall.
She was preceded in death by three older sisters and three older brothers.
