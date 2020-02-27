Helmut E. Hoelle, age 91 of Herington, was born on Feb. 18, 1929 in Pforzheim, Germany. He was the eldest son of Emil Hermann and Paulina (Heller) Hoelle. Helmut was educated in Germany to be a train engineer and also attend marine training. He immigrated to America in 1951 with his sister Margaeita to farm with his great uncle and aunt in Upland, which he did until he became a Marine in the USMC in 1954. He served in the USMC for 4 years of active duty on a Navy ship as a MP in the Philippines. He was honorably discharged in 1958 at the rank of Sergeant. Helmut worked at Fort Riley as a steam fitter and was the shop foreman until his retirement. He was united in marriage to Betty J. Vinton who preceded him in death in 2004. Helmut loved to go camping and fishing and he and Betty were members of area camping groups for many years. He was also very skilled at sewing and cross-stitching and could darn a sock better than anyone. Helmut loved to collect, clean and crack black walnuts and made it an annual hobby to fill lots of jars and then give them to family and friends. He lived in in Junction City for several years until moving to Dwight, where he live from 1972 to 2018 when he moved to Herington to simplify his life. He is survived by his brother, Ulrich Hoelle (Barbara) and step-brother Manfried Klein of Germany, sisters, Erika Dlugosch, Bavaria, Lieselotte Pohl, Germany,and Waltraud Bammes, Herington and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Helmut passed away in his home on Feb. 21, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Betty, an infant daughter Heidy Marie Hoelle and sisters Adelheid Mader and Margareta Painter. Helmut will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced in mid-March at the Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery near Ogden. In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution in his name may be directed to the Herington Municipal Hospital Foundation. Yazel-Megli-Zeiner Funeral Home is of service to the family. Please sign his online guestbook and leave a memory of Helmut at www.ymzfh.com.
