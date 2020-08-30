Inez Frownfelter, 94, of Junction City, KS, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Oakley Place in Topeka, KS. A private family graveside service will be held Monday, August 31, 2020, at the Delavan Cemetery near Delavan, KS. Pastor Timothy McCall will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to be given to the C.L. Hoover Opera House or to the Immanuel Lutheran Church in care of Johnson Funeral Home P.O. Box 826 Junction City, KS 66441.
Inez was born August 2, 1926 in Lincolnville, KS, to August B. and Mollie A. (Brunner) Gehrke. Inez married Paul Martin Frownfelter on February 5, 1949. They resided in Junction City, where she was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church.
When her sons were young she worked as an Avon Representative and later retired from Gibson’s after twenty two years. Her true passion was her flower gardens. In 2003, she was recognized as Geary County Senior Master Gardener of the Year. She volunteered at her church for years caring for flowers. Up until last year, Inez still worked in her yard at the home she and Paul purchased in 1963. She was an avid supporter of Blue Jay football, music and theatre. Later she followed KSU sports. Productions at the C.L. Hoover Opera House would frequently find Inez in her designated seat.
Survivors include her two sons; Jimmie (Diana) of Topeka and Darcy (Carmen) of San Antonio, TX; grandchildren, Janel Harding (Matt) of Joplin, MO, Shane Frownfelter (Sarah) of Parma, OH, Dr. Milah Frownfelter (Matt Peterson) of Seattle, WA; great-grandsons, Hayden and Colsen Harding and Paul Frownfelter; niece, Linda Sloan of Wichita, KS.
Inez was preceded in death by her husband Paul Martin Frownfelter of 42 years, parents, siblings; Lucille, Phyllis, Henry and Melvin.
