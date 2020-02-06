James F. “Jim” Nixon, 80, of Chapman, died Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 at Kelly House in Topeka. Jim was born Feb. 18, 1939 in Tyler, Minnesota, the son of Floyd and Bethlyn (Herron) Nixon.
After high school, Jim attended the University of Minnesota for 2 years. He then entered the U.S. Army. He was Honorably Discharged after 3 years.
Jim purchased a service station in Junction City in July, 1965, which he owned and operated as “Jim’s 66” until Oct. 2014.
Jim was very civic minded, as he was a long time member of Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce, a member and past Chairman of the board of the Convention and Visitors Bureau, and was a long time member of the Junction City Rotary Club. Jim was also a lover of wildlife and was the past President of Geary County Fish and Game, member of and past Chairman of State of Kansas Ducks Unlimited. He had also served as fundraising chairman to build the Milford Nature Center.
Jim married Jeanne Acker on January 15, 1961 in Junction City. Jeanne survives. Other survivors include: 2 sons, Russell Nixon and his wife Cindy, Junction City, and Robert Nixon and his wife Jill, Manhattan; a brother John Nixon, St. Cloud, Minnesota; and 4 grandchildren, Matt Nixon, Jessica Nixon, Kristy Skaggs and her husband, Ben, and Jake Nixon.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Mary Nixon.
It was Jim’s wish to be cremated.
A Graveside Inurnment Service will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at Highland Cemetery, Junction City. The family will greet friends on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, 6:00 pm.-8:00 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Milford Nature Center Special Projects, sent in care of Johnson Funeral Home, 203 N. Washington, Junction City, KS 66441.
