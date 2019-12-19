Jim Rowland, 75, passed away on Nov. 21, 2019 at the Thunderbird Retirement Home in Glendale, Arizona. He suffered from COPD related issues. Jim graduated from Junction City High School as Valedictorian in 1962. Later he attended Kansas State University and received a degree in Mathematics. He was a member of Delta Tau Delta Fraternity. Jim worked as a Vice-President at Bank of America in San Francisco. He had positions in Software Development in California, Nevada, and Arizona. He was an avid duplicate bridge player and won tournaments at the regional level. He was a much sought after partner. Jim was affable, had a quick wit, and enlivened many a conversation with friends and family. He was preceded in death by his wife Susan and his parents Bill and Louise Rowland. His brother Ron of Kansas City survives him. Jim’s ashes will be entered in the Rowland family plot in Pleasant Hill, Missouri.
