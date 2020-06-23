James K. “Jim” McRae, 80, of Junction City, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Geary Community Hospital. Jim was born June 27, 1939 in Manhattan, the son of John F. and Lola (Edgerton) McRae.
Jim grew up in Junction City, attended Junction City schools, and graduated from Junction City High School in the Class of 1957.
After high school, he and his brothers worked for several years in their father’s business, McRae TV in Junction City.
He later was involved with several retail sales businesses in Junction City, Holton, Manhattan, and Topeka, as well as acquiring and managing rental properties.
Jim married Patricia Day on Feb. 1, 1959 in Junction City. Pat survives of the home. Other survivors include 2 daughters, Lorie K. Kufahl and husband Bruce, Junction City, and Jayme Mavrovich and husband Randall, Holton; a brother, Tom McRae and wife Joyce, Junction City; a sister-in-law Wanda McRae, Junction City; 7 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; and 1 great great grandson.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; 2 daughters, Chris Monaghan in 2010, and Diana McRae in 1987; and 3 brothers, Bill McRae, Richard McRae, and John Ray McRae.
It was Jim’s wish to be cremated.
A graveside inurnment service will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Ashland Cemetery south of Manhattan, with Pastor Nate Butler presiding.
Memorial contributions in Jim’s name can be given to Cancer Research Fund, Kansas State University Foundation, P.O. Box 9200, Shawnee Mission, KS 66201-1800
Johnson Funeral Home assisting the family with arrangements.
