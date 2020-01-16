James O. Todd died on Jan. 13, 2020. He was 82 years old. Jim was born in Grange, Georgia, on Oct. 8,1937, the youngest of 12 children born to Willie Mae (McCoy) and Bob Todd. He was preceded in death by all but a sister, Naomi, and brother, Carvie.
His childhood was spent primarily in rural Georgia with his family. Jim was drafted into the Army in 1961 and stationed in France and Belgium where he met the love of his life, Sue Edgell. Jim and Sue were married in Belgium in 1967, and moved to Goodland. Jim’s career in sales led him to Junction City where he managed Keg’s Menswear for many years. After Keg’s he spent many years working for Junction City Distributing and Vending.
Jim was the best husband in the world to Sue, and the best dad in the world to Jimmy, Emily, Mary, and Mandy. He had six grandchildren: Nicholas, Zachary, Matilda, Jamie, Andrew and Luke, whom he adored. He was a fantastic father-in-law to Diane, Jon, and Russ. Jim loved his family, golf, watching college basketball, playing trivia with his family, his dog Riley, all of his grandpets, and cheetos.
He was kind and generous and funny and smart and loved by everyone who was lucky enough to know him.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Compassus Hospice Foundation at https://www.compassus.com/about-us/giving-and-donations. A service will be planned by the family and dates are to be determined.
