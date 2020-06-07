James W. Nelson, 85, of Topeka, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020.
He was born Oct. 23, 1934, in Marion, North Dakota, the son of Bernard and Gladys (Ottes) Clemens.
He served in the United States Army for 26 years including the Vietnam War. He was stationed in various places including Europe, Japan and The United States prior to settling in Junction City, Kansas.
James was a member of the Dwight Masonic Lodge #374 of Dwight, Isis Shrine Temple of Junction City, Royal Order of Jesters of Salina, and First United Methodist Church of Junction City, prior to moving to Topeka.
James married Delores DeLong on June 25, 1952 in Rock Rapids, Iowa.
Survivors include his wife, Delores Nelson of Topeka; his children, LoEtta (David) Waters of Carrollton, TX, Loretta (Rodney) Barrand of Topeka, Steve (Debi) Nelson of Topeka and Julie (Robert) Boyle of Coppell, TX; his sister, Connie (Randy) Jones and his sister-in-law, Patty Batesole both of Fargo, North Dakota; his grandchildren, Michelle (Craig) Phelan, Laura (Kyle) McKissack, Jessica (Jeremy) Thomas, Tanner (Devin) Barrand, Mathew Nelson, Tyler Nelson, Rob Boyle, Hunter Boyle and four great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Terry Nelson.
James was an avid outdoorsman especially enjoying hunting and fishing. He loved gardening, canning and a good round of golf.
Honoring James’ request, cremation is planned. A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, June 12, 2020 at the Kansas Veterans Cemetery at Fort Riley, 5181 Wildcat Creek Road, Manhattan, KS 66503. Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd, Topeka is assisting the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 440 Clayton Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
