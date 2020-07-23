Jean Kelly, 98, formerly of Junction City, passed away on July 19, 2020 at Chapman Valley Manor, Chapman. A Mass of Christian Burial will be will be held at St. Xavier Catholic Church with Father Gnanasekar Kulandi officiating. Burial will follow at Fort Riley Cemetery. Due to Covid-19, services are for immediate family only.
Jean was born on Jan. 9, 1922, to Lawrence and Minnie (Corpstein) Noll. She was raised on a farm in the Mooney Creek area before moving to Effingham in 1935. She graduated from Atchison County Community High School in 1939. She obtained a normal teaching license and taught in a one room school from 1939 to 1941. She then went on to graduate from St. Mary’s School of Nursing, Rochester, MN in 1944 as a Registered Nurse.
She married Charles E. Kelly February 10, 1945 in Vancouver, WA. His Army career took them to various states as well as Japan over the next 28 years. She worked as a RN at the Atchison Hospital, Atchison, KS; Vancouver Memorial Hospital, Vancouver, WA; Tokyo Army Hospital, Japan; Geary Community Hospital (1963-1966, 1969-1977) and Gottlieb Memorial Hospital, Melrose Park, IL. She and Charles lived in Junction City for many years before retiring to New Braunfels, Texas where they lived for 24 years. They returned to Junction City in 2001.
Jean enjoyed golf anytime and anywhere (had 2 hole in ones), singing and playing the piano, writing letters and journals, quilting, tole painting, flower gardening and was an avid reader. She was a member of St. Xavier Catholic Church, the Troubadours, St. Xavier’s Circle, the JCCC Ladies Golf Association and the Landa Ladies Golf Association, New Braunfels, TX, where she served as President two terms and tournament chairman for three terms.
She was proud to be a nurse, especially from St Mary’s Hospital. The highlight as a nursing student was assisting the Mayo brothers (Mayo Clinic) in surgery. She was also proud to be an Army wife and to share the military life with Charles.
Jean is survived by her four children, John Kelly, Pamela (Art) Schmidt, Jane (David) Simms and Pat (Aubrey) Small; her brother, Jim Noll of Effingham; her sisters, Helen (Elmer) Karezewski of Easton, and Ruby (John) Foret of Shawnee Mission,; ten grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Charles, February 20, 2003.
Memorials are suggested to St Xavier Catholic Church or Chapman Valley Manor.
