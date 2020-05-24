Jennie Lee Harold, 80, of Junction City, KS, passed May 16, 2020.
A graveside memorial service at Highland Cemetery will be Wednesday May 27, 2020 at 10am.
Memorials are suggested to the Immanuel Lutheran Church, 630 South Eisenhower Dr. Junction City, KS 66441.
Jennie was born on December 20, 1939, in Dresden, Kansas to Jess and Lucille (Demmer) Harold. She lived in western Kansas until her father moved the family to the Manhattan/Junction City area around 1944 where he found work at Fort Riley, Kansas due to World War 2. Jennie attended school at Pleasant View in Geary County and afterwards attended Junction City schools. From the late 1950’s to about 1982, she worked as a clerk for Park Laundry Service. In the early 1980’s, she then went to work as an order filler at F.W. Woolworth. Jennie’s last employment was in the early 1990’s until her retirement at Russell Stover’s.
Jennie was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church of Junction City.
She is survived by her loving family: her sister, Mary A. Clark of Junction City; brother, Ron (Jan) Harold of Manhattan; brother-in-law, William “Pat” Burns of Westmoreland; four nieces, Lucy (John) Sterling of Milford, Patty (Tim) Davis of Panama City Beach, FL, Rhonda (Bryan) Taylor of Albuquerque, NM, and Rene Van Camp of Missoula, MT; nephew, Jason (Lori) Harold of Orting, WA; and a host of loving family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her niece, Robin Rowe, her brothers John Raymond and Roger “Butch” Harold, and her sister, Carol Burns.
