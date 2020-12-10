Jennie Mae Heck, died in her home at Valley View Senior Center on December 2, 2020. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Her cremated remains will be buried at a later date at the Norwich Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to be given to the First Christian Church in Junction City. For those who wish to send messages or stories you can contact Jolene Thomas 3860 E. Aspen Way Gilbert, AZ or email her at joleneathomas51@cox.net.
She was born on May 6, 1922 the daughter of James Alexander and Flossie Gertrude (Gardner) Walker, II. She grew up on the family farm that her great-grandparents homesteaded in Norwich, Kansas.
Jennie Mae graduated from Norwich High School with the class of 1938. She attended Friends University where she was a member of the Black Masquers Drama Club and Iota Theta Mu Sorority. She also attended Kansas State University.
Jennie married McCoy Heck on July 8, 1941. He preceded her in death on April 2, 2000.
Jennie worked for Social and Rehabilitation Services for twenty nine years as a social worker and administrator having retired in 1991.
She was a member of Geary County Historical Society, Ladies Reading Club and the Junction City Garden Club. She was a master gardener and served on the Mayor’s Flower and Tree Board. She also spent many hours as a Red Cross Volunteer and was a member of the Doting Grandmother’s and Girls Bridge Clubs.
Those left to mourn her loss are her daughter Jolene Adele Thomas (Neil) of Gilbert, AZ; daughter-in-law Dixie Heck of West Lake Village, CA; grandchildren, Ryan (Brenda) Heck, Amy Lawrence, Aaron Heck (Shayne), Anna Lawrence(Courtney), Steve (Jan) Heck, Brady Heck (Rowena), Julie Kohno (Doug); eighteen great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, three sons, Ronald Dean Heck, Jerry Lee Heck and James McCoy Heck and her siblings, Gene Walker, Jodie Longfellow and Jimmie Walker.
