Jennifer Flickinger, Age 46, of Junction City passed away on June 7, 2020. She was born in Lafayette, IN and Raised in Battle Ground, IN and was a graduate of William Henry Harrison High School. Jennifer lived her life to the fullest through simple pleasures; spending time with friends and family, listening to music and watching movies. She has a way to light up anyone’s day that got the pleasure of coming across her path. She is survived by her husband, David Flickinger Jr., her daughter Ashley Davis, her son, David Flickinger III., her daughter Shea Flickinger, her son Damon Floyd, daughter Tyler Floyd as well as 5 grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her father, Leland Floyd (wife Diana Floyd living) and her mother Debbie Irwin.
There will be a memorial of life for Jennifer Flickinger Saturday June 27th from 2-3pm for family and 3-6 for friends.It will be held at 1925 wolf road junction city KS 66441.
