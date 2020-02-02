Jerrie Austin Easterling, 86, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. at the Leonardville Nursing Home. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints 1705 McFarland Road. Bishop Stuart Wells will officiate. A visitation will be held 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow the funeral service at Highland Cemetery. Jerrie was born Wednesday, Aug. 9, 1933 in Junction City, Geary, Kansas to Vester Abraham Easterling Sr. and Marguerite Elizabeth Stebbins. He was the youngest of their three children. He graduated from Riverside Poly High School in 1952 where he lettered in swimming, diving and band. Jerrie went on to attend Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah where he learned about and joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. While at BYU he was drafted into the military for the Korean conflict and served from 1953-57.
He later served an LDS mission to the Florida Mission from 1961-1963. After his mission he returned to BYU to complete his education and received his Master’s in Psychology.
On July 29, 1975, he was married and sealed to his sweetheart, Karen Kay Brown, in the Manti Temple in Manti, Utah. Jerrie worked as on Occupational School Psychologist for USD 475 for 35 years and retired in 2004. Jerrie was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he served in many capacities including: Bishop, temple worker and Stake Clerk. His favorite calling was as Scout Master where he was able to spend time helping young men, including his own three sons, learn life long skills. He was the recipient of the Silver Beaver and the Vigil Honor, for his service and dedication to the scouting program.
He was proud that all three of his sons became Eagle Scouts and served honorable missions for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Jerrie is survived by his wife, Karen, and their children: Cherie (Dennis) Bush of Salt Lake City, UT,
Jennifer Fuller of Salt Lake City, UT, David (Kimberly) Easterling of Junction City, Jonathan (Ashlie) Easterling of Tooele, UT, Michael (Savannah) Easterling of Provo, UT, 9 grandchildren and 4 greatgrandsons. As well as a brother, Vester Abraham Easterling Jr. of Oakland, CA. Jerrie was proceeded in death by his parents, his brother Lester Arthur Easterling and his granddaughter Mary Adeline Easterling.
