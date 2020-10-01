Jerry D. Cope, 87, of Junction City, KS, passed away on September 24, 2020. Johnson Funeral Home of Junction City, KS is assisting the family with cremation arrangements. No services are scheduled.
Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society 1315 S.W. Arrowhead Rd., Topeka, KS, 66604.
Jerry was born on March 18, 1933, in Waldron, Kansas, to Ralph and Ada (Froggatte) Cope. As a young man he joined the United States Air Force and proudly served for ten years. He married Doris Trobough on December 24, 1954 in Ottawa, Kansas. After his honorable service, Jerry moved his family to Kansas. Together they made Junction City, Kansas their home where Doris and he co-owned and operated J.D. Cope Heating and Air Conditioning Business. Doris later passed away on August 19, 2016.
Jerry’s memory lives on through his survivors: his son, Kevin D. Cope of Junction City, KS; his Daughter Diane Cope Zeiger of Junction City, KS; one granddaughter, Jennifer Krinhop of Junction City; three great-grandchildren, Kayla Simpson, Ariana Miera and Julian Williams; one sister, Virginia Griffin of Marble Falls, TX; and a host of loving family and friends.
He was preceded in death his loving wife, his parents, and one daughter, Theresa Ann Cope.
