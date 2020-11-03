Jerry Nellis, 71, of Junction City, passed away October 28, 2020. He was born May 8, 1949 in Gloversville, New York.
He worked as a Corrections Officer for the State of New York for over 30 years.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Carolyn Nellis.
Survivors include his wife, Faye Nellis; children, Leesa Ackerknecht (Eugene), Vanessa Crouse (Jeffery), Jerry Nellis, and James Nellis (Brandy); step-brother, Steven Robbins; 5 grandchildren; and 5 great grandchildren.
There will be no services at this time, as cremation was chosen.
Memorials may be made to Donners Choice in care of Roselawn Mortuary, PO Box 2322, Salina, 67402.
