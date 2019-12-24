Jerry Robert Ponton, Sr., 90, of Manchester, passed away Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019.
Jerry was born in Junction City on Feb. 27, 1929, a son of the late Emma (Hughes) and Archie Ponton.
He retired from the United States Air Force after 22 years. After retiring from the Air Force, Jerry worked as a mechanic at Green Team Ford, Abilene.
On, April 17, 1954, Jerry married Jane Schemdemann.
Survivors include three sons, Jerry Ponton Jr. (Debra), of Manchester, Archie Ponton (Linda), of Salina, Steve Ponton, of Salina, sister, Sylvia Moore, Virginia Spurlock; brother, Ellis Ponton (Euella), all of Portage, Indiana; seven grandchildren, and six great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Jane; and daughter, Debra R. Ponton.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
To send an online condolence, visit www.carlsonfh.net.
A Carlson-Geisendorf Funeral Home service.
