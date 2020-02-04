Obituary: Jim Nixon Feb 4, 2020 Feb 4, 2020 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save James F. “Jim” Nixon, 80, of Chapman, former owner of Jim’s 66, died Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 at Kelly House in Topeka. Graveside Inurnment service will be 10 a.m., Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at Highland Cemetery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest e-Edition February 4, 2020 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCoronavirus may have reached Kansas. Here’s what people need to know.Open Door closed temporarily to those in need of shelterObituary: Jim NixonGCH fights to find funding and stay afloat despite debtsMary Snipes honors the memory of her son, Felix, through activism against gun violenceGCH discusses plans for the futureWith Game of Membership, Chamber hopes to bring in new bloodUSD 475 recognizes two local nominees for the Kansas Teacher of the Year AwardEggleston offers an overview of the past accomplishments and future efforts of USD 475No 2019 novel coronavirus in Kansas at this time as tests come back negative ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Local display ads by PaperG Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Stocks Market Data by TradingView
