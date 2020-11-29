Jimmy Lee (Jim) Rich, 58, of Junction City, KS passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020.
Jim was born in Phoenix, AZ on November 7, 1962, to Jo Carol (Carter) Rich, Joseph Dean Rich. He grew up in Brighton, Iowa, later moving to Pleasant Plain, Iowa. He graduated from Fairfield High School Class of 1980.
On September 28, 1985, Jim married the love of his life Nancy (Altenhofen) Rich, in Pleasant Plain Iowa.
He served in the U.S. Army as a Sgt and fought in Desert Storm. While in the Military Jim worked as a Combat Medic, helping to save the lives of injured soldiers. He was very proud to serve his country.
After getting out of the Military Jim worked as a mechanic until his retirement.
Jim is survived by his wife Nancy Rich, his two sons David (Kimberly) Rich and his grandson Carter Dean Rich of Junction City, KS; and Ryan Burns, of Washington, Iowa, his mother Jo Rich of Kintia, OK, his half-sister Kim Smith.
He is preceded in death by his father, and his twin brother Billy Rich.
There will be a graveside service on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at 2:00 PM, at the Kansas Veteran’s Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Accord Hospice, the American Cancer Society, or the United States Department of Veterans Affairs.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Carlson’s Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home and Cremation.
