Joan Irene Houser, 88, of Junction City, KS, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday September 5, 2020 at 10:00 AM, at St. Xavier Catholic Church in Junction City with inurnment to follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Carlson’s Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home and Cremation.
