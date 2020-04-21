Jody Moloney passed away at Enterprise Estates on Friday, April 17, 2020, at the age of 82.
Judith Ann was born on Dec. 5, 1937, in Casper, Wyoming. She was the daughter of Frank and Isabel Jochems. She had one older brother, Jim.
She resided with her family in Casper, next Denver, finally the Kansas City area. She attended Stephens College in Missouri. A semester at CU in Boulder, there she met a chaplain who influenced her attendance at University of St. Mary of the Lake in Mundelein, Illinois. She graduated in 1958. She taught 5th grade at St. Ann Catholic School in Kansas City in 1959.
Her talent and appreciation for the arts was obvious in many facets of her life. She had a love for the fiber arts especially. She enjoyed quilting, embroidery, knitting, and sewing. She also enjoyed listening to classical music.
She met her husband Foye on a blind date in 1960. Jody and Foye were wed on August 18, 1962, at Curé of Ars in Leawood, Kansas. They made their home in Morris County.
She was asked to teach by Monsignor Keogan for St. Xavier Catholic School in Junction City. She began in the late 1960s and taught mainly art and secondary English. She left there to attend graduate school at Kansas State University in the late 1980s. Following graduate school she took a position to teach English at Junction City High School. She taught for 12 years and retired in 1999. Shortly after her retirement she accepted a position to teach at Cloud County Community College in Junction City. There she taught English and Art Appreciation.
Jody was an inspiration to budding artists of all kinds. She loved the outdoors. Taking nature walks and collecting arrowheads, interesting animal skeletons, studying the birds also feeding them, and star-gazing. She shared so many great memories with her family.
Jody was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother Jim.
Her family includes her husband Foye and numerous nieces and nephews. She formed unmeasurable bonds with dear colleagues and former students.
Funeral Mass was held at St Xavier Catholic Church, in Junction City, and burial at Vine Creek Cemetery in Ottawa.
Memorials can be made to St Xavier School in care of Londeen Funeral Home, PO Box 429, Chapman, KS 67431.
