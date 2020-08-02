Johanna “Jo” Seley, age 88 years, passed away July 29, 2020.
Johanna was born January 12, 1932 to James Guy and Hazel (Pokrand) Seley, in Sparta, Wisconsin. She was one of 13 siblings.
Johanna started out life on her Father’s dairy farm in Sparta, Wisconsin. The family farm still milks over 60 head of Brown Swiss cattle. She enjoyed working the farm, and was known as a hard worker.
She moved to Chapman, Kansas in 1960 where she met Elmer Seley. They were married at St. Michaels Church, in Chapman, Kansas on January 3, 1963.
Johanna life consisted of helping children as a teacher and later as a crossing guard. She was a janitor for USD 473 for 10 years, along with many other adventures. She enjoyed long walks with her beloved dog. She was known by many and loved by all.
She is survived by her sisters, Josephine Askbaker, and Geraldine Zlesak. Brothers, James Guy, Charles Guy, John Guy, Richard Guy, Donald Guy, Mike Guy, and Patrick Guy, 28 nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in Death by her parents and sisters, Elizabeth Guy, Alice Parker, and Isabel Beedle.
Funeral Mass will be held at St. Michaels Catholic Church, 210 E 6th St, Chapman, Kansas on August 6th, 2020 @ 8:00am. Graveside service will follow at St. Patrick’s cemetery in Chapman, Kansas. Father John Wolesky officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to USD 473, FFA in care of Londeen Funeral Home, P.O Box 429, Chapman, Kansas 67431.
