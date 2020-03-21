John Benjamin “Jack” Chaney Jr., 89, Salina, passed away, Monday, March 9, 2020, surrounded by family at the Presbyterian Manor in Salina.
Jack was born Oct. 21, 1930, to John and Dorothy (Girton) Chaney in Junction City.
He joined the Marine Corps and served in the Korean War. On June 14, 1953, he was united in marriage to Gertrude “Trudy” Tillberg. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Animal Husbandry from Kansas State University in 1955. He and Trudy traveled the country with his job in radio and cable television. They later settled in Concordia where they purchased and ran the Chaney’s True Value hardware store. The couple built a home at the family pond near Bennington in 1990 where they lived for 25 years.
Jack is survived by his wife, Trudy Chaney; brother, Norman Chaney; sons, Bart (Lisa) Chaney and Jeff (Edie) Chaney; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Jack was preceded in death by both of his parents.
Due to current travel concerns, a Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Cards may be sent to Trudy Chaney, c/o Presbyterian Manor Room 307, 2601 E. Crawford St, Salina, KS 67401.
Memorials to: Salina Alzheimer’s Education and Support Group or Sunrise Presbyterian Church, Salina.
Ryan Mortuary, Salina, is handling arrangements.
