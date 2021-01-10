John D. Smith, age 72, passed away Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at his home in Abilene. He was born January 16, 1948 at Ft. Riley, Kansas the son of Francis & Anna Marie (Gates) Smith.
He graduated from Junction City High School and from Ft. Lewis Community College in Ft. Lewis, Colorado.
John served his country in the United States Navy. He was a carpenter most of his life.
He is survived by his brother Michael (Michelina) Smith of Wamego, sisters Elaine McKale of Manhattan, Elizabeth Castle of Green Bay, Wisconsin, Treasa Smith of Grand Junction, Colorado, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family has selected cremation and there will be services at a later date. Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home in Abilene is in charge of arrangements.
