John H. Coffey, 85, of Grandview Plaza, passed away and was promoted to heaven on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. John was born Oct. 27, 1934 at Monette, the son of Ervin W. and Irene (Phillips) Coffey.
John attended school in Sedan and graduated from Sedan High School in the Class of 1952.
John worked for a time at Shaw Automotive in Sedan as a counter parts salesman, before he was inducted into the U.S. Army. John spent two years in the Army and was honorably discharged in July, 1959.
He later worked as the parts salesman at Independence Automotive in Independence for several years, before coming to Junction City and working as the counter parts salesman at Milleson Auto Supply for 25 years.
John was an avid toy train collector and truly enjoyed everything about trains.
John was a Grandview Plaza city councilman for 4 years. John and Shirley were camp hosts at Milford State Park for many years which they immensely enjoyed and made many friends from all over and all walks of life. There were never any strangers!
He married Shirley Goddard on Feb. 20, 1957 in Independence. Shirley survives of the home. Other survivors include: three daughters, Rhonda Meuli, Ozark, Alabama, Joni Rikard and fiancé Pat Hamilton, Herington and Lisa Paciorek and fiancé Jerry Welsh, Junction City; a brother, George M. Coffey, Carthage, MO; five grandchildren; and 17 great grandchildren. John was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister, Wilma Johnson.
It was John’s wish to be cremated.
Memorial services will be held 5 p.m., Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Junction City Baptist Church, Junction City.
Memorial contributions may be given in John’s name to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas, 66675-8517, OR, to Milford State Park (for Hickory Hollow Campground), 3612 State Park Road, Milford, Kansas 66514.
Johnson Funeral Home assisting the family with arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.