John H. Wester, Jr., Junction City, passed away at Valley View on June 9, 2020 at the age of 84 years.
He was born Oct. 1, 1935 to John H. and Amanda (Weida) Wester in LeMay Missouri. After graduating from high school, John enlisted in the United States Army in 1955 and retired 22 years later as a CW3. He married Carolyn Ann Seninger in St. Louis Missouri. His wife continues to live in Junction City.
There will be a military graveside service at the Veterans Cemetery, Manhattan, on June 24 at 2 p.m.
Funeral arrangements are with Londeen Funeral Home, PO Box 429, Chapman, KS 67431
