John Levi Cory III was born April 07, 1963 in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania to John II and Donna (Swogger) Cory. He died August 12, 2020 at his home in Wakefield, Kansas. John graduated in 1981 from Mohawk High School in Pennsylvania. He married Cindy Bradley on June 12, 1982. John joined the United States Army in 1982 and proudly served 24 years. John received numerous Army commendations throughout his military career. He retired as a First Sergeant in 2006 and continued working at Fort Riley, KS for the last 14 years. John loved to play golf and spend time with his family. He was a member of the VFW. John is preceded in death by his father.
Survivors:
Mother: Donna Cory of New Castle, PA
Wife: Cindy Cory of Wakefield, KS
Son: John and wife Amanda Cory of Fresno, CA
Daughter: Brandi and husband Charles Ruffo of Greenville, SC
Sisters: Diane (Anthony) Micco of Little Rock, AR, Janice Cory of Sarasota, FL
Grandchildren: Jolena and Jayten Cory; Julia and Dominic Ruffo
Services: Private Family Services
