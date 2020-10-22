Joshua DeWayne Pearce, 25, of Orlando, Florida, passed away Saturday, October 10th, 2020 in Orlando, Florida.
Joshua was born in Honolulu, Hawaii on April 23, 1995, a son of Andrea and Alvin Pearce, of Duson, Louisiana.
Survivors include his parents; fiancée, Hannah Sammons; son, Elijah Pearce; step daughter, Payton Sammons, all of Orlando, Florida; three sisters, Chasity Benoit, of Afghanistan, Cassity Benoit, of Wichita, Kansas; Jemika Pearce, of Duson, Louisiana; brother, Chauntia Benoit, of Wichita, Kansas; grandpa, Richard Pearce, of Hooper City, Alabama; and grandmother, Betty Gains, of Hoover, Alabama; nieces, Alaza Tripplet, Ashante Pierce, India Benoit.
He is preceded in death by grandparents, Betty Benoit, Joseph Benoit; uncle, Harvey Benoit.
Visitation will be 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, October 23rd at Carlson - Geisendorf Funeral Home, Salina, Kansas.
Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, October 24th at St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church in Salina, Kansas with Allen D. Smith officiating. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face masks and social distancing will be required at the service.
Graveside Services will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park Salina, Kansas.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to his family for his children.
To send online condolences, visit www.carlsonfh.net or on Facebook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.