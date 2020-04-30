June O. Wiehl, of Junction City, KS passed away peacefully in her sleep on the morning of the 24th of April, 2020. She was in the care of her son, Hartley, who wrote the following poem about her shortly after her passing:
“Mom’s Last Night”
I sat on the side of her bed,
And held her hands in mine;
I scrunched the pillow beneath her head,
Like I’d done so many times.
I told her some jokes and sang a song,
Not sure which made her laugh more;
Forty-five minutes later, she began to yawn,
So, I asked if she was ready to snore?
She said she wanted me to turn out the light,
So, I flattened her pillow and pulled the chain;
Then to each other we said goodnight,
Thinking that tomorrow we’d do it all again.
I didn’t realize she was so weak,
For that was the last time I heard her speak,
Cuz, in the morning she was cold to the touch;
I knew I loved her, I just didn’t know how much!!
~Hartley J. Wiehl
June was born on the 3rd of June, 1921 to Theodore & Bessie “Strong” Jensen. She was the 6th of 7 children and was raised on her parent’s farm outside Kensington, in Smith County. She attended Norton Grade School, then went to Kensington High School, where she was the valedictorian of the class of 1938. She then, upon graduating from Brown-Mackey Business College in Salina, went to work for Capper Publications in Topeka. In 1941 she came to Junction City and started working for the Department of Defense at Fort Riley for 15 years. In order to be closer to her children, she then took a position in the John G. Willome Accounting Firm before returning to civil service as the supervisor of the Stanfins Section of the Finance and Accounting Office, at Fort Riley. She retired in 1981.
She married Raymond O. Boudrie on February 28, 1942 in Junction City. To this union one child was born, before the marriage ended in divorce. On the 1st of January, 1946, she married her high school sweetheart, Ralph S. Wiehl and they remained married until his death in October of 2008. There were four children born to this union.
June is survived by her loving family: two daughters Theodora “Boudrie” Brent-Gardner, of Phoenix, Arizona and Danette “Wiehl” Ford, of Algonquin, Illinois; two sons Dean Wiehl of Bixby, Oklahoma and Hartley Wiehl of the home. She leaves behind 9 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren. She also is survived by her sister, Wauneta Robinson, of Beloit, Kansas and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, son Terry, grandson Roger, and siblings Frieda Jensen, Lovella Myers, Harold Jensen, Birdie Thompson and Dulcye Haslett.
A memorial service will take place at a later date at the First Christian Church of Junction City. Johnson Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
*** To share a special memory of June, visit www.johnsonjc.com***
